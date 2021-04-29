It was another windy night inside the tennis courts in Eldora, but it didn’t seem to hinder South Hardin too much. The Tigers blanked Webster City 6-0 in their second to last home meet of the season.
“The wind was our enemy tonight, but we still came out on top in all of our matches,” said SH coach Thomas Howe. “I was very proud of the boys. They have been playing well all season. It is nice to have some momentum going into our meet against Iowa Falls tomorrow.”
