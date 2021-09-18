South Hardin's Cole Williamson eyes Dike-New Hartford running back Jerek Hall. Hall had a huge game, tallying over 200 yards on the ground and three scores - including two that eclipsed 50 yards in the Wolverines 42-18 victory.
A fumbled kickoff set an ominous tone from the start for South Hardin against a ranked Dike-New Hartford squad.
In order to knock the Wolverines out of unbeaten status, the Tigers had to play a nearly flawless contest. Instead, there were eight combined turnovers between the two squads and the defense allowed seven plays of more than 10 yards in a 42-18 loss to open Class 1A District 3 play.
