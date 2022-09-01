South Hardin travels to enemy territory as they take on South Hamilton in a non-district contest on Friday night.
The two squads have never liked each other and both will be extra hyped for the matchup. The Hawks are coming off a 34-28 victory over Roland-Story that had 351 yards of total offense. The Tigers are looking to bounce back after a 27-6 opening night loss to Grundy Center. In the season opener for S. Hardin, the Tigers tallied 198 total yards of offense and the Spartans scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.