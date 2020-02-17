The Achilles heal of the South Hardin boys basketball team this season has been finishing games. The Tigers built a double figure advantage through three quarters before PCM cut the deficit to a single possession.
In the final seconds, the Mustangs trailed by three and were sent to the charity stripe. They made the first and missed the second, looking for a tip in. They missed the tying opportunity and SH escaped 56-54 in their season finale.
