South Hardin's Eli Hoversten makes a tackle during last week's loss at South Hamilton. Dike-New Hartford will present a different challenge this week for the Tigers - a balanced rushing and passing attack.
The schedule does not get any easier for South Hardin this week.
The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season against No. 8 South Hamilton, 28-6. The Hawks tallied 349 yards on the ground against the S. Hardin and have one of the best rushing attacks in Class 1A. How the Tigers respond to that defeat will be key this week as they continue a tough slate of teams.
