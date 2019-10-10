Last week, South Hardin faced a prolific passing offense that was averaging nearly 36 points per game in Iowa City Regina. The defense did a good job containing all-state quarterback Ashton Cook, but the offense could not find its footing.
This Friday, the Tigers are going to have to switch gears completely as they prepare for East Marshall. The Mustangs are 1-5 heading into the game and have used two different quarterbacks. Even with that, neither signal caller has thrown all that many passes. They will be looking to run the ball up the gut and wear down the defensive line of SH.
