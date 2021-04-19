For the first time this spring, the South Hardin girls tennis team had decent weather to hit the court. There was little wind and it was a decent temperature. However, the Tigers were down a couple players from COVID quarantining and did not have a full team, giving up two points to forfeits.
SH had a strong showing at St. Edmond, falling 5-4 on the road.
