The best match of the night between South Hardin and Union came at No. 1 doubles.
The match between Abby Teske/Peyton Benson and Miya Uchiuyama-Hansen/Ellie Keegan came down to the wire. Neither team could get more than a game lead with several changes throughout. Teske and Benson stuck with it and ended up pulling out a 9-7 win in the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.