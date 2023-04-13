Union may have brought home all the hardware, but Columbus Catholic won the team race at Pine Lake. In the NICL triangular, and the first time the South Hardin boys have golfed at their home course this spring, the Sailors shot a 165 for the win. Union was six strokes back (171) and the Tigers shaved three team strokes from their season opener in Wellsburg (195).
Mack Schmitz and Ty Lorenzen of Union shot a 37 and a 38, respectively, to earn medals.
