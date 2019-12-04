In the waning moments of the third stanza, South Hardin and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows exchanged the lead four times. The Cowboys went ahead 42-39 before the final frame and never trailed again. The visitors outscored the Tigers 19-6 in the last eight minutes for the 61-45 final.
“They are a good team. I thought we gave some pressure and they made some plays. It really came down to defensively. I thought we needed some stops and we didn’t get them. We played hard those first three quarters, we’ve just got to finish the fourth quarter,” SH coach Nathan Gevelinger said. “When we’re confident in our shots, I think we’re pretty good shooters. I thought we were just kind of being passive and we need to be aggressive and take it to them. I thought we did that the first three quarters. We still have to finish and doing the same thing in the fourth quarter.”
