South Hardin had a handful of podium finishes Monday night and welcomed back one of its returning State qualifiers to the lineup.
Leading the way for the Tigers was Clara Below in the field events. Below threw the shot 32’7.5” for gold in the event. Madi Stille nabbed a silver finish in the open 400 in a time of 1:07.59. Taking third was Mya Wilaby in the 1500 meters. The freshman clocked a 5:59.11. Also finishing third was the 4x200 squad made up of Ava Guiles, Ava Paige, Jaiden Roy and Kiersten Winter. The foursome clocked a 2:02.94.
