Kael Carr was out here as Bradly Roder's throw to Ben Macy at first was in plenty of time. Carr went 3-4 with a double and two runs batted in to help the South Hardin Tigers beat AGWSR 10-4 in Eldora Monday night.
With a 10-4 win over AGWSR in Ackley on Monday, the South Hardin Tigers are inline to share their first conference crown at 6-4. A win by East Marshall renders it all moot, though. But don’t tell that to the Tigers as they celebrated Senior Night with a season split against the Cougars.
They did it with big nights from Garrison Tripp, Kael Carr and John Walters – all seniors. All went 3-4 at the plate. They also got a seven strikeout performance by senior Dante Dolash on the mound.
