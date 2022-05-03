Monday night the Denver Coed made it through the open 400 before it was called due to rain and plummeting temperatures. While all seven events did not happen, the 12 that did go off are counted. In the eight team field, South Hardin finished fourth with 50 points. The hosting Cyclones were running away with the title, scoring 112 points. And AGWSR had 13 points to finish eighth.
