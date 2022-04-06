The rains held off just long enough Tuesday for the defending Class 1A State champion AGWSR Cougars to open their title defense. It was a good one, with a win over Waterloo Columbus and Sumner-Fredericksburg. The icing on the cake was a win by senior Daniel Stahl.
The Cougars shot a team 170 at Gates Park in Waterloo, seven better than the host Sailors. S-F shot a 219. Stahl shot a one-over 37, beating WC’s Jackson Mudd by four strokes. Eli Brandt and Bo Gerbracht also impressed, finishing third and fourth after carding a 42 and 44 respectively.
