The Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet Dance team officially ended its season Friday night with the annual Spring Show. Some 30 routines were performed featuring the varsity, junior varsity and Riverbend Middle School dance teams as well as moms, dads, siblings and friends.
All of the State routines were performed, including the third place Pom and Kick and fifth-place Jazz. Marikate Lancaster and Zach Hickethier also performed their top-10 solo acts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.