With a sizeable disadvantage regarding varsity soccer playing experience, Greg Lascheid knew his Iowa Falls-Alden/SH/AGWSR knew Tuesday's game versus Class 1A's top-ranked team would be a difficult mountain to climb.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center looked the part during a 10-0 rout of the Cadets on Tuesday.
