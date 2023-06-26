The 2023 Ellsworth Community College football schedule was recently released and once again, it will be one of the toughest in the nation.
Of the 10 games slated, six are against top-10 opponents – including four in the top five nationally.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|Thursday, Aug. 24
|College of DuPage
|Iowa Falls
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|Hutchinson
|Hutchinson, Kan.
|1 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 16
|Iowa Central
|Iowa Falls
|12 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|Iowa Western
|Iowa Falls
|2:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|Coffeyville
|Coffeyville, Kan.
|1 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|Highland
|Iowa Falls
|1 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|Dodge City
|Iowa Falls
|2 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|Independence
|Iowa Falls
|1 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|Garden City
|Garden City, Kan.
|11 a.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|Butler
|El Dorado, Kan.
|1:30 p.m.
