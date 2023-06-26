Kory Vaught (7).JPG
The 2023 football schedule for Ellsworth Community College has been released. The Panthers will host six home games and hit the road for four contests this fall. Homecoming is Oct. 14 against Dodge City.

The 2023 Ellsworth Community College football schedule was recently released and once again, it will be one of the toughest in the nation.

Of the 10 games slated, six are against top-10 opponents – including four in the top five nationally.

2023 ECC Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time
Thursday, Aug. 24 College of DuPage Iowa Falls 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2 Hutchinson Hutchinson, Kan. 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 Iowa Central Iowa Falls 12 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 Iowa Western Iowa Falls 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 Coffeyville Coffeyville, Kan. 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7 Highland Iowa Falls 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14 Dodge City Iowa Falls 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21 Independence Iowa Falls 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 Garden City Garden City, Kan. 11 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11 Butler El Dorado, Kan. 1:30 p.m.

