In the final event before the NICL Tournament, SH-BCLUW traveled to a seven team dual tournament hosted by East Marshall/GMG on Saturday.
The Storm finished seventh, going 0-3 against the hosting Mustangs (60-15), Gilbert (66-18), and South Tama County (60-21). One SH-BCLUW finished the day undefeated – ninth ranked (120) Carter Kolthoff went 3-0. Three others went 2-1, including Chance Cordes (106), Zach Bennett (195) and Aiden Farnsworth (285).
