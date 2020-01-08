Iowa Falls-Alden make the long trek to Osage to face a pair of quality non-conference foes in the Green Devils and Crestwood (Cresco) Tuesday evening.
While the Cadets came away with two dual losses, head coach Scott Patton was happy with how his team competed against stiffer competition. The team was missing some key components, as 152-pounder Riley Burke (back) and 170-pounder Kyler Hadwiger (knee) did not wrestle in either dual. Also missing from the lineup were Jack Ites (126) and Tanner Hoversten (220/285)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.