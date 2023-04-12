AGWSR's Gabe Nederhoff lined up this putt on his way to a runner-up finish in Wellsburg Tuesday night. He led the Cougars to a split between Grundy Center and South Hardin in a North Iowa Cedar League triangular.
South Hardin Tiger head boys golf coach Matt Thompson said it was a bit intimidating Tuesday in Wellsburg. It was his squad’s season opener and they were playing on the home Meadowbrook course of 2021 Class 1A State champion AGWSR. To make things even more daunting, the other team in Wellsburg was 2022 2A seventh-place Grundy Center.
The Spartans, behind two players from that team, won with a 157. The host Cougars, with three from their title team, shot a 161. Thompson’s Tigers trailed both with a 198.
