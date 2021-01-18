Trey Lashbrook may still be knocking off some rust from an offseason shoulder surgery, but the senior eased through the 126 pound round robin at the Cougar Invite at Ackley on Saturday. His three pins, tech fall and decision helped AGWSR place second.
Saturday’s Cougar Invite in Ackley couldn’t have started much better for the hosts. Infamously slow starters, the Cougars won seven of their 10 first round matches. All seven were by fall. The spearheaded AGWSR to a brief lead late in the day on their way to a second place finish.
“The day was pretty consistent,” head coach Chad Gerbracht said. “We picked up a couple losses here and there that maybe we shouldn’t have, but we did really well. We came in second with three champions, so we’re happy with that and where we’re at with two duals left and then conference. It’s all about getting ready for Sectionals.”
(0) comments
