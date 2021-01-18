Kaden Abbas
Buy Now

Kaden Abbas ran through the round robin at 120 with two pins and a decision. He was one of three AGWSR champions at Saturday's Cougar Invite in Ackley.

Saturday’s Cougar Invite in Ackley couldn’t have started much better for the hosts. Infamously slow starters, the Cougars won seven of their 10 first round matches. All seven were by fall. The spearheaded AGWSR to a brief lead late in the day on their way to a second place finish.

“The day was pretty consistent,” head coach Chad Gerbracht said. “We picked up a couple losses here and there that maybe we shouldn’t have, but we did really well. We came in second with three champions, so we’re happy with that and where we’re at with two duals left and then conference. It’s all about getting ready for Sectionals.”

Trey Lashbrook
Buy Now

Trey Lashbrook may still be knocking off some rust from an offseason shoulder surgery, but the senior eased through the 126 pound round robin at the Cougar Invite at Ackley on Saturday. His three pins, tech fall and decision helped AGWSR place second.
Bo Gerbracht
Buy Now

Bo Gerbracht skated through the 136 pound bracket at Saturday's home Cougar Invite in Ackley. He won the title with a pin, tech fall and a seven-point decision as one of three Cougars to win a title.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.