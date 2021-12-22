There were no gifts under the tree for the AGWSR Cougars Tuesday night in Parkersburg as the Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center Falcons and Wapsie Valley Warriors played Grinch.
The Cougars dropped a pair of North Iowa Cedar League duals to close the 2021 portion of the mat season losing 63-18 to WV, with Aiden Heitland and Bo Gerbracht picking up falls and Tate Miller a forfeit. Miller and Gerbracht - along with Jared Granzow, Kaden Abbas and Jayden Bowles - were pinners and Lane Abbas received a forfeit in AGWSR’s 48-36 loss to A-P/GC.
