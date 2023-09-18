Ellsworth Community College got out to the best possible start against a highly ranked team on Saturday. However, the excitement did not last long as sixth-ranked Iowa Central Community College went on to score 48 unanswered points and defeat the Panthers 62-13 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference opener.
On the opening possession of the game, the Tritons moved the ball right down the field and were in scoring position. However, Sean Martin nabbed an interception at the goal line and ran it 25 yards to give ECC’s offense good field position. A flea flicker from Nigel Cheeks to Tristan McClary, who then hit Jaali Parker for a 36-yard gain. The Panthers then steadily moved the ball down field and McClary scored on an eight-yard quarterback keeper. The point after try was no-good, but ECC (1-3, 0-1) was on top 6-0.
