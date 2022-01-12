Rosonke_9224.jpg
Buy Now

For the second night in the row, South Hardin shot sub 20 percent and dropped a lopsided game - 54-16 - to second-ranked Denver. Hailey Rosonke was one of four players with three points for the Tigers.

 By Marissa VanWingen

Against a top-five team, South Hardin had to play its best game to stay with a visiting Denver squad.

Instead, the Tigers shot just 17 percent and had 31 turnovers in a 54-16 dismantling on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.