Out of the seven wrestlers SH-BCLUW brought to the North Polk Invitational, all of them placed and four were medalists.
Senior eighth-ranked Carter Kolthoff (9-0) returned to the lineup and took the top spot in the 120-pound bracket. He received the number one seed and had a bye. Then he pinned Elijah Dobbs of Waukee Northwest with six seconds left in the first period. In the title round, Kolthoff faced Jake Ulhman of Carlisle and with a leg cradle got his second fall of the day, also in the first period (1:26).
