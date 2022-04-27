With the first ever super NICL conference meet this spring – with all three divisions competing against each other – the competition is going to be fierce. South Hardin got a taste of just how tough it will be to medal in the Lady Simons Invite on Tuesday.
In the 13 team field, nine teams will be in Hudson for the league meet just nine days away. The Tigers finished eighth overall and seventh out of NICL teams in attendance with two medalists.
