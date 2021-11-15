On one hand the Ellsworth community College Panthers only placed two wrestlers at the Grand View University Open in Pleasant Hill on Saturday. On the other hand, 13 of the 14 entries won at least once. That, said head coach Tyson Springer, is what’s important.
“We had more guys who would have probably placed, but they matched out because you can only wrestle six times in a day,” Springer said. “So we had guys right there. But, yes, it was good to see us get a lot of matches and get some wins. The matches we should have won, we won all of those. Even the matches we did lose, we were in every match. It was just a great weekend for us.”
