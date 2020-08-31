Two wins in three matches at Saturday's Charles City Invite led to a productive day for the Iowa Falls-Alden volleyball team, and likely provides confidence heading into its North Central Conference opener.
Building off a four-set road win at Ballard to start the season two days earlier, the Cadets (3-1) defeated the host Comets in three sets - 11-21, 21-17, 15-11 - and swept Mason City by scores of 21-17 and 21-14.
