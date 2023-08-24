The strong start to the non-conference schedule continued for Ellsworth Community College. The Panthers hosted a triangular on Wednesday night and once again did not drop a set to the competition. ECC defeated Clarke University JV 25-21, 25-14 and 25-12 before taking on Riverland Community College and earning a 25-21, 25-17 and 25-18 victory.
In the first match the Panthers (6-0) saw some ups and downs. In the first game, the two were tied four times with ECC trailing 17-14. They got the ball back on a service error and knotted the game at 18-18 on an Ana Clara Cuartero kill. Too many hits on the Pride and an ace by Ludine Charron gave the hosts a little more room. A tip from Adriana Ramos set up a 23-20 lead and a hitting error ended it (25-21).
