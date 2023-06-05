University of Tumbling and Trampoline competed at two State competitions recently. Members of the team include: fourth row: Kaylyn VanTassel, Jordan Jackson, Katie Miller, Tillie Christensen, Aubrey Henricks and Lilli Starkweather. Third row: Hailee Strader, Avery Wilson, Vance Henricks, Isabelle Rush and Jada Hobson. Second row: Courtney Hill, Mari Lara, Calyse Elegy and Whitney Wilson. First row: Scarlett Starkweather, Jonas Lara and Ann Oehlert.
Athletes from the University of Tumbling and Trampoline participated in two Iowa State Championships recently and brought back nine titles across the three different skill sets – tumbling, trampoline and double-mini.
One long-time athlete also earned special recognition. Katie Miller earned the Senior Award and the Achievement and Dedication for Advanced Level in Tumbling, Double-Mini and Trampoline.
