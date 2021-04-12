Wibholm_112.JPG
Iowa Falls-Alden's lone win against Aplinton-Parkersburg came from Jenny Wibholm at No. 1 singles.

The experience and veteran lineup that Aplington-Parkersburg brought with them to Assembly Park was evident on Monday afternoon.

The Falcons have five seniors and one juniors and defeated Iowa Falls-Alden by an 8-1 final.

