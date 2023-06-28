When previously ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg (23-6) scored three runs in the first inning in Ackley Tuesday night, the game was basically over. The North Iowa Cedar League-East Cougars have not surrendered a lot of runs this season, especially with freshman Addi Murray in the circle.
Murray came in with a 1.34 ERA and gave up 58 of the 63 runs scored on S-F. She allowed just 1 run in their 6-1 win over the AGWSR Cougars (7-19). But it wasn’t all terrible, said AGWSR head coach Brock Holmgaard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.