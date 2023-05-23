South Hardin catcher Jaxson Drury prepares to tag Iowa Falls-Alden's Ethan Bartlett during Monday's area clash at Cadet Field. The Tigers scored 25 runs across the final three innings to win the game, 28-10.
Monday's baseball clash between greenbelt area rivals Iowa Falls-Alden and South Hardin will be one to remember for a long time, as the final score resembled a football game.
Not only did the visiting Tigers put up 25 runs across the final three innings, but the lights went out in Cadet Field not once, but twice. The second blackout officially ended the contest in the bottom of the seventh, as the visitors ran away with a 28-10 victory.
