Sophomore Bo Gerbracht, seen here playing in a game earlier this season, threw for three touchdowns in AGWSR 56-24 win at Riceville Friday night. It was the regular season final and a nice rebound heading in to the playoffs next week.
AGWSR and Riceville were tied 6-6 less than five minutes into the game in Riceville Friday night. The scoring seemed to slow down after that. Until the second quarter. That’s when the Cougars unleashed their full arsenal on the way to a 56-24 win over the Wildcats.
This one was a far cry from last week’s game. Not only was it a win, head coach James Koop said he saw his kids respond. That’s something they didn’t do in Ackley the previous Friday night.
