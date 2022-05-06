Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin’s girls moved to 11-2 on the season with a 3-0 win over Aplington-Parkersburg in Parkersburg Thursday night. They did it with goals by Adessa Gillespie, and two by Emma Olberding. And a lot of defense.
“It all starts with defense, girls like Presley Mulford and Kate Hutchison and somebody who doesn’t get the attention she deserves in Abby Andrews,” head coach Morgan Vierkandt said. “They really controlled the game and made it easy for our forwards.”
