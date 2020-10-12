In its three matches on Saturday, South Hardin played teams with a combined record of 58-20. The Tigers picked up one win at the Roland-Story Tournament, going 1-2, including a win over the ranked hosts.
During the Kuemper Catholic loss, three more school records were set. Just a 21 days earlier, Jaidyn Teske bested the school mark for career digs. With 46 digs over the weekend, Teske now has 607 digs in the season – the best individual mark in school history. Also on Saturday, classmate Emma Salvo tallied 21 assists in the two sets – 59 on the day – and set the new mark for career assists. Salvo has 690 assists this season.
