Just a few days after witnessing a career high-point when one of his players hit a hole-in-one, Iowa Falls-Alden head coach Gregg Winters saw a low-point in a 28-stroke loss to the hosting AGWSR Cougars.
AGWSR moved to 5-6 on the season Monday with a 164-192 win at a windy Meadowbrook in Wellsburg over the Cadets - who fall to even at 3-3. The Cougars grabbed both medals in the win, led by Eli Brandt’s 37 and Easton Kerns’ 40.
