Without an important chunk of their roster, the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet girls didn’t score in a lot of events in finishing eighth in the Lady Bulldog Classic in Hampton Thursday. But, they scored well in the ones they did.
IF-A scored 48 points behind a pair of wins from senior Teah Miller. She won the 1500 meter run by a second with a 5:07.03 before leading the distance medley foursome to gold. Kenley Chaplin, Allie Off, and Cidni Phipps ran the squad to fifth before handing it to Miller for the 800-meter finishing leg. She caught all four girls ahead of her for a three-second win in 4:46.88.
