Wednesday’s home opener in Ackley started with the host AGWSR Cougars leading 1-0. It ended four innings later with the West Marshall Trojans taking a five-inning win by a 14-1 count, and dropped the hosts to 1-1 on the season.
“Credit them, they’re a good team and hit the ball well,” AGWSR head coach Dave Showalter said. “We couldn’t get out of some innings. Still some positives from tonight. We stuck to our plan with pitching, and I like what we’re doing at the plate. It’s still early, but it seems we have kids eager to improve each day.”
