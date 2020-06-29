South Hardin hung with NICL-West leaders, West Marshall, the entire game Friday night. The two went score-for-score but it was the free bases that ended up being the downfall of the hosting Tigers.
Neither team could scratch a run across in the first two innings, as they each left runners on. It was the Trojans that broke through first – putting up a four-score frame in the third. WM did not have a hit but with the help of three walks, a hit by pitch and two errors, went up 4-0. The Trojans had runners in scoring position when Mason Sheldahl got the final out via strikeout.
