West Marshall put runs on the board in all five innings to end the game early against South Hardin. The Trojans had just four hits but reached base 11 times on balls and handed the Tigers an 11-1 loss in non-conference action on Tuesday.
SH (8-12) struggled to find their mark pitching. They used three different hurlers in the four defensive innings and combined for 11 walks, three hit batters, two wild pitches and a balk.
