J. Teske_523.jpg
Buy Now

South Hardin No. 1 Jaidyn Teske came from behind to be the lone Tiger winner against Dike-New Hartford.

 By Marissa VanWingen/Times Citizen

With winds reaching close to 40 miles per hour, South Hardin and Dike-New Hartford met on the tennis courts on Monday afternoon.

The solid Wolverine squad made an early night against the hosts, winning 8-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.