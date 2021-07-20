Elly Wood
Iowa Falls-Alden catcher Elly Wood hit .422 with 27 hits and struck out just five times in 64 at bats. Defensively, she had 165 put outs and zero errors. She was named to the Class 3A Central All-District squad.

 By Justin Ites

Four area softball players were recently named to the 2021 All-District teams for three different classes.

In Class 3A, Iowa Falls-Alden junior Elly Wood was named to the Central team. Wood filled the catcher role for the Cadets and was perfect with 165 put outs, no errors and six runners thrown out stealing. The Cadets were 12-11 on the season and Wood led the way offensively. She hit .422 with 27 hits and 4 RBI. The junior walked 12 times and hit 10 times. She struck out five times in 64 at bats.

Hailey Rosonke
South Hardin pitcher Hailey Rosonke finished her freshman season with an ERA of 0.78, she struck out 162 and also hit .514 with nine home runs. She was selected for the Class 2A Northeast All-District team.
Faith Owens
South Hardin senior catcher Faith Owens hit four dingers and had a batting average of .418 with 31 RBI. She was also named to the All-District list with teammate Hailey Rosonke.
MaKenna Kuper
AGWSR senior MaKenna Kuper was selected for the Class 1A Northeast team. She finished the season second in Class 1A in home runs (12) and tallied 31 RBI this season.

2021 All-District Softball

PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE
3A CENTRAL
Kendal Clark Humboldt 12
Jori Hajek Humboldt 12
Dakota Lake Saydel 10
Macy Friest Roland-Story 11
Avery Hanson Hampton-Dumont/CAL 11
Addi Vorm Nevada 12
Reagan Faber Roland-Story 10
Riley Johannes PCM 10
Rachel Barton Saydel 11
Annika Nelson Clear Lake 10
Lillian Etherington Algona 10
Ellie Caylor Forest City 12
Elly Wood Iowa Falls-Alden 11
Kaleigh Friend Des Moines Christian 10
Coach of the Year: Marty Van Houten Saydel
2A NORTHEAST
Kylee Sallee Hudson 12
Hailey Rosonke South Hardin 9
Taylor Kvale Dike-New Hartford 11
Ella Engel Hudson 11
Payton Nolan Dike-New Hartford 9
Kaylea Fessler Central Springs 11
Sydney Gardner Columbus Catholic 10
Reese Johnson Denver 11
Faith Owens South Hardin 12
Morgan Neuroth East Marshall 9
Cooper Klaahsen Central Springs 10
Sydney Cook Alburnett 12
Emma Beck Grundy Center 11
Alexis Larson Jesup 11
Alivia Schultz Columbus Catholic 12
Hailey Carolan Alburnett 11
Madisyn Kelley Central Springs 11
Ella Hiatt Hudson 8
Coach of the Year: Jeff Curley Hudson
1A NORTHEAST
Sara Reid Central City 12
Peyton Robinson Lisbon 10
Ryleigh Allgood Lisbon 10
MaKenna Kuper AGWSR 12
Grace Tath Marquette Catholic 12
Alison Boeckmann Calamus-Wheatland 12
Stacia Hall Lisbon 12
Macy Manning Kee 12
Mia Petersen Lisbon 11
Morgan Nachzel Springville 11
Lauren Danlea East Buchanan 11
Libby Moore Springville 12
Aleah Hackman Turkey Valley 12
Hailey Rausch Edgewood-Colesburg 11
Reagan Mudderman Kee 11
Abby Cummer Central Elkader 12
Coach of the Year: Bob Bunting

