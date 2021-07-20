Iowa Falls-Alden catcher Elly Wood hit .422 with 27 hits and struck out just five times in 64 at bats. Defensively, she had 165 put outs and zero errors. She was named to the Class 3A Central All-District squad.
South Hardin pitcher Hailey Rosonke finished her freshman season with an ERA of 0.78, she struck out 162 and also hit .514 with nine home runs. She was selected for the Class 2A Northeast All-District team.
Four area softball players were recently named to the 2021 All-District teams for three different classes.
In Class 3A, Iowa Falls-Alden junior Elly Wood was named to the Central team. Wood filled the catcher role for the Cadets and was perfect with 165 put outs, no errors and six runners thrown out stealing. The Cadets were 12-11 on the season and Wood led the way offensively. She hit .422 with 27 hits and 4 RBI. The junior walked 12 times and hit 10 times. She struck out five times in 64 at bats.
