Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand visited Estes Park on Wednesday as part of his 100 Town Hall Tour preaching that state officials need to be on the side of what the right thing to do is for the people, and not blindly on the side of a political party.
"I'm really tired of the idea that people in elected office, who are supposed to be working on governance and problem solving, are actually seeing themselves as representatives of a party instead," Sand told a group of about 15. "Sorry to break your hearts if you're in my party, but political parties are bad."
Sand, elected in 2018 amid some controversy when his opponent -incumbent Republican Mary Mosiman - claimed that Sand could not serve as state auditor because he is an attorney and does not have a CPA. Republican Todd Halbur is challenging Sand this November after winning the primary in June. Halbur was in Eldora last Friday for the annual Republican Sweet Corn Feed. The former comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division said he's more qualified for the job than Sand because while he doesn't have a CPA license, he had done audits during his time the the Iowa ABD.
"We do have that one-up on Rob Sand, who is an unfocused attorney with a social agenda," Halbur said. "I think that's why we need a focused, fiscal conservative in the office with a financial agenda."
Halbur, born and raised in Carroll, pointed out that 28 Republicans have held the office since 1846 compared to just five Democrats.
"We've owned this office from 1967 to 2018," Halbur said. "All Republicans, all financial people that had CPAs. I do not have a CPA, either does Rob Sand... We need to take this office back."
Sand's Campaign Manager released a statement on Thursday in response to Halbur's comments.
“It is a shame to hear a candidate claim a political party 'owned' a state office, Zach Meunier said. "This office, and all others, belong to the people of Iowa. State Auditor Sand has stayed faithful to all Iowans by putting a Republican, an Independent, and Democrat in senior leadership, even when they had contributed to his opponent in 2018. That’s real public service, not mere politics.”
Halbur went on to reiterate that he is the right person for the job and, "Not an unfocused attorney that still has a social agenda and still isn't sure what he wants to be when he grows up."
Sand, who oversees about 100 employees in his office, said he will continue to be the watchdog for Iowa taxpayers if reelected. He said he is holding these town hall meetings not only to promote his campaign, but to hear from Iowans about potential misuse of taxpayer funds that the Auditor's Office should look into.
"If you hear the same thing about the same agency in about five different places, it gives me a pretty good idea that we should ask some questions," he said.
The General Election will be held on Nov. 8.
(1) comment
Sand offers real service and accountability to Iowans; Halbur offers insults.
