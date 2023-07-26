With a license plate that reads "Bug Boss" on his work truck, it might not be a huge surprise, but Iowa Falls' Brad Howland isn't a stranger to dirty work. Unless, that is, dealing with bed bugs, roaches, and other creepy crawlies is actually a long-lost American pastime. As the founder of the Iowa Falls-based Howland Pest Control, he makes his hay facing off against arthropodic armies.
Howland has been in the bug biz for a little while now, well over a decade overall, but more recently, he's had his own business in the Scenic City for the past seven years or so.
I've been doing it now for, I say, like 12, 13 years," he began. "I started out doing that, working for a larger company. I did that for five years, and then I transferred to a different route down by Iowa Falls, ran that route for about a year, and then decided that there wasn't any local pest control company in the area, so I figured I'd be it."
As an exterminator, many people might envision a job crawling around or coming face to face with undesirable critters — some people's biggest fear. But Howland found his dealing with the creatures that Iowa Falls residents do not themselves want to hassle with. For him, the highlights of an extermination business might not necessarily be with the job itself but more about how he's self-sufficient as his own boss.
"Well, it's not so much more about the business being a highlight. It's more about working for yourself," he said. "It allows me in the wintertime, when things are slow, it allows me time to do things that I enjoy to do. It gives me time to relax a little bit after a long, hard summer of bugs."
So running his own show is a boon for Howland, but he's also well aware that pest control has some trade-offs, too. "It's not the most glamorous job in the world, you know. You're dealing with chemicals and insects," he explained.
More so, part of the job requires imploring the patience of his clients. While it's understandable that a homeowner wants to rid their house of an infestation as quickly as possible, the extermination doesn't happen in the blink of an eye.
"I don't mind it, but you're dealing with a lot of different types of people, people that are having a problem that they want you to take care of. And sometimes you got to explain to them that it might be something that you have to call somebody else or do something more," Howland mentioned.
"Some people, especially when it comes to like bed bugs and things like roaches, they don't want to wait and take the time to do things right. They want things done right away... It's usually a process," he continued.
Though one thing is nearly certain: When that calendar hits the right time every spring, the bugs start to come out through hell and high water. So there will likely never be any shortage of work for Howland, but that also doesn't mean he's looking to expand, either. He's just pretty pleased with the business he has now. "I'm pretty much happy where I'm at... I kind of found my niche."
"When I left that larger company at the time, there was a guy that left before me and started his own, and then I started talking to him... So we kind of bounced ideas off of each other... And then he started his; I started mine shortly after."
Starting your own business was one thing. Howland and many of his prior co-workers dispersed to different areas and found their own markets, but one thing he has been forewarned about is expansion. Howland has been told that going bigger might not be worth it. So he's kept that in the back of his mind. "I've talked to them. Some of them have expanded; some of them haven't, and from all the ones I've talked to that have expanded, they're like, 'Stay small.'" So overall, Howland added, "I make enough money to be comfortable, and that's all I really need."
The business side of things might be comfortable, but there might've been some actual gigs that pushed those limits once getting into the weeds of an insect takeover, "stuff like roaches and bed bugs and fleas," Howland shared. "The roaches, they get into the food, which is pretty gross. And then I've opened up doors into places that are full of roaches, and I've had roaches land on me and everything else," he explained.
The bed bugs are a force to be reckoned with, too, according to Howland, in some of the more extreme situations. "They've taken over. I mean, everything you look at, there's bed bugs, and the way those things are living, they're living off you. So then you got to think, these people have been getting bit up every night, all night long, by multiple bed bugs. And you pull back and look at a bed, and it's just covered in bed bugs. It's kind of gross."
But it doesn't stop there; Howland has also faced barrages of another insect type. "And then there's things like fleas where you walk into a place that has fleas, and fleas jump on you. So, it's like you walk in, and you got bugs jumping on you."
The insects are mostly Howland's MO, but from time to time, he'll take care of some rodents and reptiles, too. "The majority of my work is exterior spraying for bugs. I got people on regular schedules to do the exterior kind of get-them-before-they-get-in kind of thing... I'm trying to keep things out of the house mainly," Howland concluded.
To some, it's nightmare fuel on a micro level, but to Howland — the one-man army — it's a good living. So while keeping on doing his own thing as Howard Pest Control's judge, jury, and executioner, Brad Howland'll stay small while fighting small.
Howland Pest Control can be reached via phone at 641-220-4492, email at howlandpestcontrol@gmail.com, or the Facebook page.
