Sups OK economic engineering funding

Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation Program Director Tam Elerding brought a box of Life cereal to the Hardin County Board of Supervisors Jan. 30 meeting stating, “We are bringing life into Hardin County. We are here again to talk about bending the curve in Hardin County, and want to have our population, our jobs, our housing and our schools increase because we want to be a viable county.”
Elerding, who is also the chair of Hardin County Economic Engineering committee, addressed the supervisors, along with Jim Bowman of Alliant Energy. The Hardin County Economic Engineering committee was seeking support from the supervisors to help to fund a person to over-see and help volunteer teams.
“We really want to get Hardin County where our population isn’t going down like it has been,” Elerding said.
Bowman told the supervisors that Hardin County is facing a population decline. “We decided to test the new concept called economic architecture or economic engineering through a think tank out of Albuquerque, N.M.”
He said there are more jobs than available workers, and at the same time, population is declining. “The questions is… what do we do about it?”
Hardin County is in the process of taking, what Bowman called, “a four-phase approach” to economic engineering. The first phase was a small group meeting last May in Iowa Falls. Phase two, held in November, included a meeting of nearly 100 local and county business leaders. The next phase is phase three.
“What we’re trying to do is bend the curve of the demographics,” Bowman said, referring to the decline in the county’s population rate. “What occurred in November was the start of that. This next process will be very detailed… where the people, and the jobs have to come. At the same time, it builds on some capacity issues that are needed to grow your population… to grow your businesses… and grow your jobs.”
Bowman also spoke about growing tourism and recreation in the county. He said a steering committee has been put in place for moving into phase three. “We’ve put together, as a steering committee, what our best estimates on what that will cost. We’re looking at a three-year program and to get there will take time and money.”
Bowman requested $36,000 for phase three consultants, who would provide Hardin County with a very detailed plan within the next 90-120 days.
In addition, Bowman said he would be asking for $7,750, which would go to the University of Northern Iowa, who they are partnering with, and $100,000, which would go to project management costs, where Bowman envisioned a full-time employee, who would handle the county’s economic engineering initiative. Event costs would be an additional $5,000 and travel costs in and outside the county for promotion would be $10,000.
Bowman said with additional consulting costs, the first year dollar amount would be $175,750. Each year going forward is $162,000. “This will take money, this will take time,” he said, asking the county to make a commitment for the first year.
Hardin County Economic Development Director Deb Crosser said campaign fundraising efforts and grant writing opportunities would be involved with this new position. “We need to go through phase three so we actually have a product to put a plan in place.”
The Supervisors approved the $36,000 so the group could move on with phase three.
* Appointed Jeremiah Andrews to the Condemnation Board.
* Approved Quit Claim deeds for vacated streets and alleys in Cleves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.