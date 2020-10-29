Maggie Roy has always wanted to work with kids, but she didn’t know exactly what she wanted to do.
While attending Arizona State University, she studied child development. Roy realized that was mostly research and not what she was looking for. Instead, Roy wanted to be more hands-on. She got her post-baccalaureate teaching certification and began working in an extended program.
“It’s called Extended Day Kindergarten. They went to kindergarten in the morning and then they came to us in the afternoon. I didn’t have to have a teaching degree, just had to have a degree,” Roy said. “And then I went to night school for that (teaching degree).”
She worked in Arizona for a couple of years before the family moved to Eldora 15 years ago.
Before that, Roy had moved around a lot when she was younger: Georgia, Arizona, New Jersey, Canada, back to Arizona. When her husband got a job with his stepdad’s company in Iowa, the family made the move north.
Roy is currently in her fifth year teaching at Eldora-New Providence Elementary. While she’s has taught anywhere from preschool to second grade, she’s never gone older than that. Recently, she went back to kindergarten.
“I think second grade is my favorite, they are a little more independent,” Roy said. “But I do, I love kindergarten too.”
She currently has 12 kindergarteners and three students doing their lessons online.
Q: What’s your favorite lesson to teach?
A: “A lot of times it’s reading when they have that ‘ah-ha’ moment. Where they realize ‘I get it now,’ or when you are reading a story and they understand something and you see that thinking happening in them.”
Q: What is one of your most memorable interactions with a student?
A: “I think, just seeing them later in life. I have a student I taught in Arizona, who a couple of years ago sent me a card. She had graduated high school and was going to the University of Arizona and she just reached out to me, she remembered me and I taught her in kindergarten. And just seeing them out. I saw another little girl who has been out for a while. I saw her at the store and she, her eyes just lit up.”
Q: What is the hardest part of your job?
A: “In a normal year . . . not this year, this year it would be all the mitigations, but in a normal year it would probably be all of the differentiation that I have to do. I have some that come in that can’t read and don’t even know the letters of their name and then I have the ones that come in and are already reading. It’s just making sure that I hit each student where they need so that they can grow. You need to make sure that you meet all of their needs and it’s hard.”
Q: What keeps you motivated?
A: “The kids, their smiles. Just, when they come in and they smile at me every day. Or we have a morning greeting that we can do. It used to be high fives and now it’s more like elbow taps, or toe taps or a thumb up. Now that they are into that routine, they wait for me. They are like ‘Mrs. Roy’ and I can’t see their smile, but their eyes light up when they give me their morning greeting and it makes me know that maybe I’m doing something.”
Q: If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be?
A: “Maybe something with books. Maybe a librarian or, I love books and reading, so maybe a librarian or if I could own my bookstore. Helping to get books in the hands of kids I think is a big deal.”
Q: Who was your favorite teacher when you were in school?
A: “I don’t remember a lot of my teachers, but I do remember my seventh grade history, Mr. Graham. And I think I remember him because he built a relationship with all of us and I think that’s so important with all kids – to build a relationship with them. He did that. He knew about our likes and our dislikes and he just made history fun. Interactive and engaging.”
