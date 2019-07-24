Thomas Howe is becoming a jack-of-all-trades, and right now that trade is helping to save lives.
The 34-year-old Howe is a full-time science teacher at South Hardin High School from August through June. But he’s spending his summer moonlighting as an ambulance driver. By the time July is over he’ll have logged more than 300 hours on call for Iowa Falls’ newly-formed service.
Howe, who lives with his wife Diedre and 6-year-old daughter Brooklyn in Eldora, said he enjoys the change of pace that being a driver and EMT-in-training presents.
“It’s just a different kind of a challenge from teaching,” Howe said. “It’s something different. I have a bachelor’s degree in biology, but I’ve (only) taught chemistry and physics and never been able to use my biology component. It’s nice to go back and refresh on that and use some of that knowledge.”
Howe first started driving ambulance in Eldora in February 2018 when some of the members of his church, including current Iowa Falls EMS Director Corey Larson, encouraged him to give it a shot. He left Eldora EMS in June 2018 when Larson was not rehired as director in Eldora, but returned to the business when Iowa Falls started its own EMS in March.
“I go to church with Corey (Larson) and Kristin (Brady) and all of them,” Howe said. “When we were still down in Eldora they told me they thought I’d be really good at this and now I love it.”
Howe, who grew up in Marion and graduated from Wartburg College in 2008, is close to earning his EMT certification. He finished the online portion of the class in June and is set to finish his written and practical tests in August, but earning his certificate won’t get him out of the driver’s seat.
“All of our rigs (ambulances), we have a paramedic on all of them,” he said. “A lot of our calls are advanced life support, ALS, calls. If there’s a BLS (basic life support) call they’ll put me in the back, but mostly I’ll be driving still.”
Paramedic Kristin Brady, who was crew chief in Eldora and now serves in the same role in Dallas County, said Howe is an integral part of Iowa Falls’ service. She thinks he has the traits to be very successful in the emergency service business.
“We love Thomas,” Brady said. “Thomas is a very good ambulance driver. You have to be calm, willing to learn and be part of the team. He’s really good. He’s curious and he’s intelligent. He’ll make a great paramedic someday if he decides to go on.”
As if teaching and driving an ambulance isn’t enough, Howe is the longtime boys’ tennis coach at South Hardin. Last season was more difficult than most because the team was unable to play matches at home after the first couple of weeks because of court surface issues. He laughingly implied he got the job by default.
“I was the only one who had a little bit of background in tennis,” he said. “I played one year in high school. That was the extent of my experience. I’ve spent 11 years just trying to figure it out.”
Not everything about driving an ambulance is perfect. Howe said it can be stressful driving with lights and sirens when you’re not sure what other drivers are going to do or if they’re paying attention. He said there are times when motorists will simply slam on their brakes instead of gradually pulling to the side of the road to let the ambulance by.
“For the record, just get out of the way so we can get through,” he said.
Howe is required to be at EMS headquarters (the Iowa Falls Fire Station) whenever he’s on call because he lives in Eldora. He said that’s a change from being able to be on call while at home when he worked in Eldora. There are other frustrations as well.
“It’s tough being away from the family when I’m up here, but being able to FaceTime with them makes it bearable,” Howe said. “The toughest days are probably when you have those days that are just filled with call after call after call and you don’t have any down time, that can be difficult.”
But those issues aren’t enough to dissuade Howe from enjoying his job.
“It’s very rewarding,” he said. “It’s very stressful and there’s a lot of sacrifices. A lot of late nights and time away from the family, but when you can sit there and an elderly lady or maybe a kid might be having the worst day of their life and you’re holding their hand trying to comfort them while the paramedic is doing their job, it’s very rewarding and I love it.”
