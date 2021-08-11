Sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day.
Matt Thompson is the activities director for South Hardin grades 7-12, and there are many times the father of three is gone from early in the morning until late at night.
But he enjoys working with the student-athletes, parents and coaches and that makes the long hours and time away worth it.
Thompson and his wife have been in Hardin County for 13 years. Sarah is a Hubbard-Radcliffe graduate and her parents and grandparents still live in Garden City. After the couple graduated from Northwestern College in Orange City and got married in 2002, they were in Belle Plaine for five years. Sarah taught in BP while Matt worked at HLV in Victor as a part-time physical education teacher and part-time special education teacher. The athletic director position became available and he decided to give it a try.
In 2008, former South Hardin High School Principal Randy Fahr let them know of an opening as an athletic director and teacher and the Thompsons made the move.
“I don’t think I’d want to be at a really small school, smaller than this one. I enjoyed being at Victor, but I like this size of school because we have a lot of activities and a lot of opportunities for kids,” Thompson said. “But I think if you go to a school with more than 100 kids a grade and you get to that 200-plus, I think it would be really hard to get to know the kids and get to know the families.”
Athletics has always been a big part of Thompson’s life. He and his older siblings were multi-sport athletes. Thompson played football, basketball and ran track while in high school in Spirit Lake. He knew he wanted to pursue a career as a PE teacher.
“Even when I was in high school, I always wanted to be a PE teacher. I went over to the elementary PE classrooms for like two hours a day and went over there and had fun with the teacher and the kids. That kind of steered me over in that direction,” Thompson said. “When I got hired at HLV I was part-time PE and part-time special ed and then the AD position came open, so I thought I would give it a try and I guess I enjoyed it ever since.”
A lot of Thompson’s work is done behind the scenes. One big part being schedules. Schools try to schedule competitions a year or two in advance – especially conference games so then they can figure out the non-conference schedule. Once the list of games is complete, Thompson sends them to an “assigner” to get officials lined up. He also does his best work around the schedules of other activities such as band and choir.
Thompson also oversees the district’s athletic budget. He orders equipment – for example, game balls and helmets are purchased every year. He works with the Booster Club to figure out which team is in the new uniform rotation and how to buy extra things that are needed.
In addition, Thompson helps coaches with their organization, especially new coaches. The 2021-22 school year will see three new head coaches, and with that comes figuring out stats and schedules on Varsity Bound. When it comes to postseason, they have to make sure they have things figured out for their end-of-year banquets, that they attend the all-conference meeting and all of their information and awards are recorded.
Following each season, Thompson does a head coach evaluation to go over the good things they did and ways they can improve, what could be implemented and what equipment and special things the program might need.
And then there are home sporting events. Thompson is present for everything that SH hosts. With the help of high school principal Mike Rundall and superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer, they’re able to make sure someone is present at every activity.
From the time that school gets out until workers and opposing teams start showing up for a competition, Thompson is prepping and setting everything up. He does the yard markers, goalpost pads, track camera, chairs, bleachers and scorers’ table. During games he is supervising and handling crowd control. Following the game, he is the last one in the building making sure the scorers’ table and concession stand are put away. He attends away football games and tries to make every postseason game that he can.
“The bad thing with ADs, we don’t get administrative pay and we don’t have an extended contract. Some do, some don’t. Whatever I do in the summer is just me doing it in the summer because there are just things that need to get done. I would say most ADs in schools our size are on that same basis,” Thompson said. “For as many nights as I am away, if you figure up the last 13 years here – and then three more years, so 16 years – I’ve sacrificed a lot of family time with our kids and my wife because I’m going to everyone else’s kids’ events as part of my job.”
Last fall SH added livestreaming and Thompson made all of the commercials and sold them to advertisers. He also did play-by-play with the help of Greg Salvo and Ken Damon.
On top of his AD duties, Thompson teaches sophomore health and PE and junior/senior PE. For 12 years he was the head girls’ basketball coach and since 2016, he has been the head boys’ golf coach.
“I like coaching because it’s a great way to connect with kids and parents. There’s an awful lot of kids that enjoy athletics more than they enjoy school, probably similar to myself when I was in high school, and to me as a student, I enjoyed the teachers that saw me as more than just a student,” said Thompson. “For me now as a teacher, I see that as a huge value and connection to try and work with kids and to try and build a relationship with the kids. That way when you do have them in a classroom, it seems like you have a little bit better relationship and they will work harder for you sometimes if they know that you care about them outside of school.”
Even though his job keeps him away from his wife and children Dax, Hadley and Harper, Thompson said he still enjoys what he does.
“You get to know a lot of the kids. I feel like I get to know kids better because I see them at so many different outside-of-school activities. They get to know me a little bit better and my personality,” Thompson said. “I enjoy it. If it was that bad, I wouldn’t do it anymore. I still enjoy the kids and the coaches. Our parents are pretty good, the coaches communicate really well which helps reduce a lot of the parent/coach conflict so that doesn’t make my job as hard. As long as it’s still fun and enjoyable to go to every day, I’ll keep doing it.”
