Tiger PACK, the Eldora-New Providence after-school and summer child care program, will end at the end of the academic school year if nothing changes in the next month.
The ENP School Board tabled any action regarding Tiger PACK Monday night, choosing to wait to make a decision until it can receive a more definitive answer from the Eldora Children's Center Board of Directors, which plans to hold a special meeting of its own before next month's school board meeting to discuss whether absorbing Tiger PACK is an option.
In January, the board voted unanimously to continue the after-school program until the end of the academic calendar without a director after accepting Director Elaine Bahr's resignation.
Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer said the crux of the issue is two-fold. First, $40,000 of At-Risk/Dropout Prevention funding was being used this year to pay Bahr's salary and benefits. Only five At-Risk students currently participate in Tiger PACK, which uses almost 20 percent of the At-Risk/Dropout Prevention money the district receives.
The other issue is that the current set-up of the school's music and art rooms above the gymnasium is not handicap accessible and, by law, will need to be relocated at some point. Zellmer has indicated the current Tiger PACK space could be used for that purpose.
The board is still debating between two possibilities to keep Tiger PACK open, either have an independent group - such as Eldora Children's Center - take over the program, or the District could start an enterprise child care system that would not receive any school funding and would need to be self sufficient.
"When we first heard that Tiger PACK would not be a future program with the school our board kind of thought, 'Hey, let's jump in on this. We can provide a service and gain some children," ECC Board Member Kelly Balvanz told the school board. "But we didn't know there wouldn't be any additional funding. It wouldn't be part of the school and it would all just be part of our organization."
Balvanz said space may also be an issue, although Zellmer assured the board that even if the current Tiger PACK space is transitioned into music and art rooms it would still be serviceable for after-school and summer programs. Increased compensation for ECC Director Kendra Kendall would also be an issue.
After the meeting, ECC Board Member Rocky Reents said the space issue is only the first hurdle.
"I think funding is a huge issue because they are currently using the at-risk funds and we don't necessarily have the room to get into that sort of thing," she said. "Right now we do our own fundraising."
School Board Member Emily Herring suggested tabling any action before Board Member Nick LaVelle suggested the motion be amended to include no further consideration of continuing to use At-Risk/Dropout Prevention funds.
"There isn't any way we can put that money toward this program in my opinion," LaVelle said. "I think the enterprise system or the Children's Center are your two choices and I can't vote to put At-Risk money into this program anymore."
Zellmer seemed reluctant to endorse the district reentering the child care business as an enterprise. A District-run child care opened more than a decade ago had to shut down in 2012 after it couldn't support itself with client fees alone.
"I'm not going to have my name before the School Budget Review Committee for illegally spending money or overspending money and supplementing taxpayer dollars for a program I can't legally use taxpayer dollars for," Zellmer said.
Four parents spoke up during the public comment section of the meeting in support of continuing Tiger PACK one way or another. Amanda Jones has a son in first grade who attends the after-school program.
"I've noticed a difference from where he was academically last spring to where he is this fall," she said. "He's engaged, he stays reading. They work on math and they let them use their imagination. I would really hate to see Tiger PACK close."
No official date has been set for the Eldora Children's Center special meeting, but the E-NP School Board will need to make a decision regarding the summer program at its meeting on March 9.
